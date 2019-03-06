But while he may be an American A-lister, Lithgow threw himself into the competition. Fans watched in delight as he butchered his Swiss Roll, dyed his lips blue, and even made a gingerbread homage to The Crown with himself as Winston Churchill.

Fans found the whole thing hard to take in at first. John Lithgow! In the Bake Off tent! What an unlikely combination!

Fortunately, he charmed viewers with his sense of humour and willingness to give it a go.

And while things might not have gone entirely to plan with the Swiss Roll...

He did produce a magnificent homage to The Crown, admitting: "I am ridiculously proud that I actually achieved this."

And with a little prompt from Noel Fielding, the former Star Wars voice actor even graced us with a bit of Yoda-speak...

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

