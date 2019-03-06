Russell Brand may have triumphed on Celebrity Bake Off with his strange-but-brilliant vagina showstopper – but it was John Lithgow who truly won viewers' hearts.

Advertisement

Best known for his roles in The Crown, Dexter, 3rd Rock from the Sun and Shrek, the award-winning US actor was an unlikely addition to the tent for the first episode of the 2019 Stand Up to Cancer special.

But while he may be an American A-lister, Lithgow threw himself into the competition. Fans watched in delight as he butchered his Swiss Roll, dyed his lips blue, and even made a gingerbread homage to The Crown with himself as Winston Churchill.

Fans found the whole thing hard to take in at first. John Lithgow! In the Bake Off tent! What an unlikely combination!

Fortunately, he charmed viewers with his sense of humour and willingness to give it a go.

More like this

And while things might not have gone entirely to plan with the Swiss Roll...

He did produce a magnificent homage to The Crown, admitting: "I am ridiculously proud that I actually achieved this."

And with a little prompt from Noel Fielding, the former Star Wars voice actor even graced us with a bit of Yoda-speak...

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Click here to donate to Stand Up To Cancer

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement