Johnny Vegas

Johnny Vegas, Getty Getty Images

Age: 48

Twitter: @JohnnyVegasReal

Vegas is a comedian and actor, known for starring as Wet Eric in Still Open All Hours and as Geoff Maltby in Benidorm. He has also had roles in Home from Home and Moone Boy, to name a few.

He regularly tours as a stand-up comic and has made appearances on the panel shows 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg and Celebrity Juice.

Aside from stand-up and acting, Vegas is actually a rather promising potter – will his skills with clay translate to dough?

Big Narstie

Big Narstie, Getty

Age: 33

Twitter: @bignarstie

Instagram: bignarstie

Big Narstie first rose to fame as a grime rapper, having featured on tracks with Craig David and Professor Green.

In recent years, he's become a TV personality, appearing on everything from The Big Fat Quiz of the Year to Good Morning Britain, on which his stint as a weather presenter went viral.

He now has his own Channel 4 series, The Big Narstie Show, on which he gives his unique take on the biggest news of the week alongside showbiz gossip, current trends and even food. Perhaps he knows a thing or two about baking in that case, but let's hope his cakes aren't as narstie as his name.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Getty

Age: 26

Twitter: @JohnsonThompson

Instagram: johnsonthompson

Olympic heptathlete Johnson-Thompson has won many medals, including gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and this year's European Indoor Championships, and silver at the 2018 European Championships.

When she's not training or competing, the athlete has been seen on A Question of Sport and A League of Their Own. Will she bring her competitive nature to the tent?

Jess Phillips

Age: 37

Twitter: @jessphillips

Instagram: jessphillipsmp

Phillips is the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley and has made headlines for her rousing Commons speeches and for speaking out on topics from unemployment and knife crime to education funding and women's rights.

She has made numerous appearances on politics shows including Peston and Politics Live, as well as the panel show Have I Got News For You.

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off will air from Tuesday 5th March at 8pm on Channel 4