But ahead of the Bake Off 2018 final, fans can’t help but wonder whether the grand finale will be spoiled for them once more... by judge Prue Leith.

In toe-curling scenes last year, new judge Prue Leith accidentally revealed the winner of the 2017 final six hours before it aired.

Tweeting that she wanted all three finalists to win, she then added bravo to champion Sophie.

The tweet was hastily deleted (in 89 seconds, no less), with a mortified Leith, 78, apologising for the error, blaming timing differences in Bhutan where she was holidaying.

“I am so sorry to fans of the show for my mistake this morning,” she wrote. “I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error.”

But if Leith was hoping all would be forgotten this time round, the top chef and restauranteur was set to be disappointed, after her mistake was referenced by fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig in the very first episode.

Speaking on This Morning about the mistake last year, she explained, “I felt suicidal, awful. The thing that upset me the most was that this would take attention off the winner. And Sophie has worked for months and months for this moment.

"But I emailed her and she said, 'Don’t be silly'. Actually, everybody was really nice about it."

UPDATE: Prue Leith has poked fun at her previous tweeting mistake, sending a message wishing the finalists luck.

"That is all I am going to say... for now!" she added.

This year’s Bake Off finale is already a departure from previous years, with the three finalists tackling an open fire challenge for the first time.

The Great British Bake Off crowns its champion tonight at 8pm on Channel 4. If Prue doesn’t get in there first, of course.