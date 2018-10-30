While the details of this seemingly random challenge (how can they bake if they don't have an oven?) are being kept tightly under wraps, we can now reveal that the finalists will have to tackle tricky open fire cooking.

The left-field challenge (which may actually see them left in a field) is one of three final challenges standing between the remaining contestants and the Bake Off trophy.

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be testing "every aspect of the bakers' skills" with a Signature challenge requiring doughnuts with "immaculate decoration."

And as the cast of Bake Off 2018 and their families gather outside the tent on the final day, the finalists will be frantically creating their intricate, multi-layered, edible landscape Showstoppers in a last bid to impress the judges.

The Great British Bake Off final will air on Tuesday 30th October at 8pm on Channel 4