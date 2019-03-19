Such a thing has never happened before on Bake Off, and it’s fair to say that Toksvig finds the scrutiny of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith a little overwhelming. When Paul looks unconvinced by her baking methods, she shouts at him, “What’s that face!”.

“Two years of presenting and I’ve obviously learned nothing apart from saying ‘ganache’ with confidence,” sighs Toksvig, as she makes a self-portrait out of cake.

But how will Toksvig fare against this week’s celebrity contestants, comedian Johnny Vegas, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, grime artist Big Narstie and MP Jess Phillips?

More like this

We’ll have to wait and see…

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4