Sandi Toksvig goes from Bake Off presenter to contestant after celebrity baker pulls out
In a Great British Bake Off first, presenter Toksvig steps in after a contestant is forced to withdraw part way through due to illness
Sandi Toksvig finds herself on the other side of the mixing bowl in week three of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, as the presenter steps in to replace an absent contestant.
The comedian, usually seen playing host in the tent alongside Noel Fielding, stands in for a celebrity baker who had to drop out of the final showstopper round due to illness.
Such a thing has never happened before on Bake Off, and it’s fair to say that Toksvig finds the scrutiny of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith a little overwhelming. When Paul looks unconvinced by her baking methods, she shouts at him, “What’s that face!”.
“Two years of presenting and I’ve obviously learned nothing apart from saying ‘ganache’ with confidence,” sighs Toksvig, as she makes a self-portrait out of cake.
But how will Toksvig fare against this week’s celebrity contestants, comedian Johnny Vegas, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, grime artist Big Narstie and MP Jess Phillips?
We’ll have to wait and see…
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4