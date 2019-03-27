Wilkinson impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his gherkin-shaped biscuits in the signature bake round before winning the technical challenge with his "99 per cent perfect" chocolate crumpets.

Wilkinson's pièce de résistance, however, was his showstopper cake depicting his own bottom, inspired by his "life-time desire" to win Rear of the Year.

Paxman was very intrigued to see that the bum on the cake was clad in a thong, while Hollywood said he was "highly impressed" and that the flavours were "beautiful".

Wilkinson is the fourth winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, after Russell Brand won episode one with an "amazing" vagina showstopper, Michelle Keegan wowed the judges in week two and Jess Phillips triumphed with a "smash the patriarchy" cake in episode three.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4