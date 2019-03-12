Leith and Hollywood were in awe of Keegan's meringue creation, which featured a tiny skier half buried in the snow. Hollywood, with those blue eyes a'sparkling, even described it as "faultless".

It was a less successful visit to the tent for Acaster, however, who described Bake Off as the "worst experience of my life".

Keegan is the second winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, after Russell Brand won episode one with an "amazing" vagina showstopper.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. Meet the contestants taking part in episode three.