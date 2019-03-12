Our Girl star Michelle Keegan has been crowned star baker in the second episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, beating Russell Tovey, Rylan Clark-Neal and James Acaster to the title.

Advertisement

The actress impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her minty flapjacks in the signature bake round, came first in the technical challenge for her French Horn, and ultimately sealed the deal with her ski-themed meringue showstopper.

Leith and Hollywood were in awe of Keegan's meringue creation, which featured a tiny skier half buried in the snow. Hollywood, with those blue eyes a'sparkling, even described it as "faultless".

It was a less successful visit to the tent for Acaster, however, who described Bake Off as the "worst experience of my life".

Keegan is the second winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, after Russell Brand won episode one with an "amazing" vagina showstopper.

More like this
Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4. Meet the contestants taking part in episode three.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement