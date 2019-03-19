Phillips then made a statement with her self-portrait showstopper cake, iced with the words: "Smash the patriarchy".

Leith described Phillips' flavours as "just amazing" and Hollywood added that the MP "did a great job from the off".

This week's episode also saw presenter Sandi Toksvig step in to replace Big Narstie during the showstopper round as the grime artist was unwell, marking the first time a host has stood in for a contestant on the show.

Phillips is the third winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, after Russell Brand won episode one with an "amazing" vagina showstopper and Michelle Keegan wowed the judges last week.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4