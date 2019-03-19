Labour MP Jess Phillips wins Celebrity Bake Off 2019 with brilliant feminist showstopper cake
The politician baked a cake iced with the words "smash the patriarchy" emblazoned on the front
Labour MP Jess Phillips has been crowned star baker in the third episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, pipping Johnny Vegas, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Big Narstie to the post.
The politician, who confessed she has only baked three cakes in the past 15 years, impressed judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her honey and lemon shortbread biscuits in the signature bake round before coming first in the technical challenge for her pork pie.
Phillips then made a statement with her self-portrait showstopper cake, iced with the words: "Smash the patriarchy".
- Is James Acaster the best worst Bake Off contestant ever?
- Everything you need to know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes /subscribe on Google Podcasts
Leith described Phillips' flavours as "just amazing" and Hollywood added that the MP "did a great job from the off".
This week's episode also saw presenter Sandi Toksvig step in to replace Big Narstie during the showstopper round as the grime artist was unwell, marking the first time a host has stood in for a contestant on the show.
More like this
Phillips is the third winner of this year's Celebrity Bake Off, after Russell Brand won episode one with an "amazing" vagina showstopper and Michelle Keegan wowed the judges last week.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4