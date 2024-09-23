Unlike last year, this year's launch show will be an entirely live event, seeing the new housemates revealed they prepare to take up residence in the newly redecorated Big Brother House.

The live show, as well as the rest of the season, will once again be hosted by the duo of AJ Odudu and Will Best, who will also be presenting Big Brother: Late & Live once more.

ITV has announced that the live stream will also be back for this year, with fans able to tune in seven nights a week on ITVX, to watch live footage from the house into the small hours.

A first-look teaser has also been released, showing Odudu and Best watching on as a group of guinea pigs enter and make their way around a miniaturised version of the Big Brother House.

Last year's season was won by lawyer Jordan Sangha, while David Potts took home the crown for the celebrity edition earlier this year.

Jordan not only left the house as the show's winner, but he also met Henry Southan, who he has gone on to have a relationship with.

Fans watched their friendship – and later relationship – blossom on screen, and many will hoping for some more romance, and perhaps some drama, on this year's show.

Big Brother returns on Sunday 6th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

