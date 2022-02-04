Today (4th February), it was reported in The Sun that Phillips – who is best known for her time on Strictly Come Dancing – is set to appear as a guest judge on the ITV skating series later this month.

Arlene Phillips has spoken out about the false rumours that previously circulated claiming she would be replacing John Barrowman on the judging panel of Dancing on Ice , revealing that she had "no idea" where they came from.

However, back in October, it was suggested that she was in line for a permanent role, after the channel revealed that Barrowman would not be returning this series.

ITV later confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the rumours were not true, before announcing that Strictly professional Oti Mabuse would be taking Barrowman's place instead.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of the launch of her new campaign with Wiltshire Farm Foods, Phillips said that she wasn't sure how the original Dancing on Ice rumours became so widespread.

"I've no idea where all that came from," she said.

"I know one of the producers of Dancing on Ice is a friend of mine and also, she was a producer on Strictly and we stayed in touch. But yeah, that was a massive rumour."

The former I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmate is partnering with Wiltshire Farm Foods to launch a "one of a kind" delivery service, where drivers perform a rendition of Morecambe & Wise tune Bring Me Sunshine as taught by Phillips herself.

"The reason I wanted to get involved was because it has to do with dancing and anything to do with dancing, I want to do it," she said.

Arlene Phillips dancing with Wiltshire Farm Foods

"But more than that, I think the idea that Wiltshire Farm Foods give time, not just for their delivery drivers who dance to be able to give them a little performance, but the fact that they're given time to have a conversation or a chat or help unpack the food, I think is the most incredible thing.

"There's so much loneliness in the world and to be able to give the drivers time, as opposed to 'rush rush rush, drop the food, there you go, get it out the box' – I just think it's incredible."

Wiltshire Farm Foods are performing the 'Bring Me Sunshine Service' between 7th and 12th February. Dancing on Ice airs Sunday at 6pm on ITV. To find out what's on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.