John Barrowman will not return to Dancing on Ice as a judge, ITV confirms

John Barrowman will not return to ITV’s Dancing on Ice for its 2022 series.

Despite being fourth out of the competition when he participated as a contestant, John Barrowman landed himself a spot on the judge’s panel in 2019. He remained on the show for the 2020 series but ITV has now confirmed he will not be back for the new series.

The news comes following allegations of Barrowman having exposed himself on the Doctor Who set during his time on the BBC sci-fi series

Barrowman had previously addressed the allegations in a statement released to The Guardian, saying his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

He added: “With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed.”

ITV has said on his Dancing on Ice departure: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing On Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

While ITV has not given a reason for the change, it is interesting to note that Barrowman will be back on the channel in a major role on another entertainment show in All Star Musicals – and as the host no less.

He last appeared on Doctor Who in 2021 New Year’s Day special, Revolution of the Daleks.

