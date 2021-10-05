Dancing on Ice denies Arlene Phillips will replace John Barrowman as judge

ITV has denied rumours that Arlene Phillips will be replacing John Barrowman on the Dancing on Ice judging panel next year, adding that a new judge won’t be appointed.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the broadcaster confirmed that John Barrowman wouldn’t be returning to Dancing on Ice for its 2022 series following recent allegations of the TV judge exposing himself on the Doctor Who set whilst on the show.

While some publications have since reported that former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips would be taking his place on the panel, a spokesperson for ITV has told RadioTimes.com that this is not true.

They added that there is “no new judge” being appointed for the upcoming series, which had Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill on its judging panel last year alongside Barrowman.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Barrowman joined the judging panel in 2020 and took part in two series before ITV confirmed earlier this week that the Torchwood star would be leaving.

The long-running ice skating competition will air its fourteenth series in the New Year and has already begun announcing its celebrity line-up.

Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor and Happy Mondays musician Bez were the first contestants to be confirmed, while Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne followed earlier today (5th October)

Advertisement

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be returning to host Dancing on Ice as the celebrities are paired up with skating professionals and take to the ice in hopes of winning the 2022 competition.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.