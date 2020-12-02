Meet Joe-Warren Plant, Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant and actor
The Emmerdale star joins the DOI line-up. Here's everything you need to know about him.
Dancing on Ice is expected to return in January 2021, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back as presenters, and 12 new celebrity skaters taking to the ice.
Joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up is Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, who was confirmed as the second celebrity contestant to take part in the ITV series.
The 18-year-old joins the likes of Myleene Klass, Olympian Colin Jackson, Corrie’s Faye Brookes, comedian Rufus Hound and reality TV star Billie Shepherd in the competition.
Joe-Warren has played Jacob Gallagher in Emmerdale since 2010, when he was just eight, but now he’s taking on a new challenge in Dancing on Ice.
Who is Dancing on Ice contestant Joe-Warren Plant?
What has Joe-Warren Plant said about joining Dancing on Ice?
On his DOI signing, he said, “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent! (I’m) super excited. I’m glad I have the time off Emmerdale to really focus on training, just to try my best and learn a new skill. It’s a new challenge, I’ve never done anything like it before, so super excited.”
And when quizzed about the show’s famous costumes, he revealed, “I can’t wait. I love getting dressed up, fancy dress parties, it’s all part of the fun.”
Joe-Warren’s part in the show was first announced on This Morning, with Sharon Marshall revealing his involvement while Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby teased that there was a “cracking” line-up for this year’s show.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFb68tshZm5/
The 2021 series will once again be hosted by Willoughby and Schofield, while the judging panel consists of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.