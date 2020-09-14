Married at First Sight Australia fans tell Charlene: “Sort out your own relationship first!”

Married at First Sight Australia is moving ever closer to the final commitment ceremony for the season five couples and the drama was ratcheting up as the couples were split up and then the newlyweds were paired off with other husbands and wives, strictly to give advice and insight of course!

The E4 reality show has been dominated by Dean Wells’ exploits: first in his emotional deceit with the long gone Davina Rankin, but then in his various attempts to defend his misdemeanours, which were heavily criticised by Charlene Perrera.

Of course, it was odds-on that Charlene would be paired with Dean on advice night. It was written in the stars.

The Married at First Sight Australia producers knew there would be fireworks and it ignited immediately, especially when Dean said he wasn’t ashamed of any of his behaviour.

Dean saying he has taken the experiment more seriously thatn everyone else….

Mate,you wanted to wife swap,you wanted to leave after week 1,you are toxic masculinity personified #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/tZHkGWjT6b — Nate Ben Comedian (@NathanielBen82) September 14, 2020

Nope. Not having it one little bit, Deano.

Dean: "I've taken this more seriously than anyone"

You wanted to leave in the first week and cheated on your wife in the second week. Last week you were encouraging the other husbands to think about wifeswapping….

Yea… ok #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/ufIXefSnHu — Ty (@TweetieeTy) September 14, 2020

Viewers, interestingly, weren’t unanimously behind Charlene when she tried to force some humility out of the player, Dean. Her own marriage with Patrick Miller was having significant “intimacy” issues.

Charlene just tarred Dean with the ' don't speak about other people's relationships when things are not all rosy in yours' when Dean presented her with the truth that not all is rosy in hers ! ????????‍♂️???????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #Ch4 — Owain (@OAPreece) September 14, 2020

Charlene “really needs to sort her own [relationship] out before creating problems for other couples”.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia “Charlene” a relationship that considers sex is a failure. She really needs to sort her own out before creating problems for other couples. — Gary Cameron (@ceartmatha) September 14, 2020

There’s been a lot of love recently for Patrick’s gently spoken approach, so when Charlene wailed “dude – be a fricking man!” her fan club dwindled even further.

Oh Patrick. Oh no. Oh I’m crying a bit. *I* think you’re more than enough of a ‘fricking man’. Stop being such a bitch Charlene. #IWantAPatrick #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Anita (@flyawayblog) September 14, 2020

Charlene’s high-pitched, high-volume, high-maintenance personality had some viewers rushing to turn the volume down low.

I can tell you Patrick, Charlene is more interested in barking than intimacy #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — RobYn BeckY (@Robinbecky09) September 14, 2020

OK. We feel there is a theme developing around Charlene. Someone has pulled the plug on her support.

Really do not like Charlene anymore #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — karen (@Kazhazdaz) September 14, 2020

Charlene didn’t figure in the next episode teaser, which some viewers were very happy about.

Ooo looks like we get a night off Charlene tomorrow ????????????#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia pic.twitter.com/HGxAEC4Re1 — MumfordSays (@Mumford_Says) September 14, 2020

Others were cynical about the romantic dates and whether or not the couples’ true feelings were on display.

#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia so easy to be romantic when a TV company is paying for the romantic trips etc. — Serendipity Sarah #handsfacespace (@Sarahndipity59) September 14, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia season five concludes on E4 later this week. Read what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling in our What happened next? update.

