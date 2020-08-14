Who are the teams on Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race?
Bear Grylls will be joined by 11 teams from all the over the world for the Fiji eco-challenge
If you’re looking for pure escapism or inspiration to kickstart your fitness regime post-lockdown, then allow Bear Grylls’ World’s Toughest Race and the 11 competing teams from across the world and of all different ages and abilities to encourage and enlighten you.
Bear will be travelling to Fiji in new Amazon Prime Video series, World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji. The 10-episode adventure show, hosted by Bear himself, tells the story of the ultimate expedition race, in which the 66 competitors race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans.
People from all walks of life and every corner of the globe will join together to overcome the most incredible obstacles.
The travel show launches on Amazon Prime on 14th August 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.
So who are the teams taking part? Here’s a snapshot of select competing teams to familiarise yourself with.
Team Gippsland Adventure (Australia)
Team Gippsland Adventure is made up of experienced orienteers, runners and adventure racers who have been friends for years – although this is the first time that they will all be racing together as one team.
Competitors: Rob Preston (TC), Kathryn Preston, Tim Boote, Aaron Prince, Patrick Howlett (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamGippslandAdventure
Team Mad Mayrs (Australia)
This team is comprised of family members, two brothers, one cousin and an honorary family member who were born and bred in Australia, and have shared a lifetime of adventures together from around the world. Could this lead to more arguments or squabbles? We’ll have to wait and see.
Competitors: Tyson Mayr (TC), Elijah Mayr, Nick Mayr, Courtney Home, Chris Dixon (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamMadMayrs
Team Atenah Brasil (Brazil)
With a friendship spanning over 21 years, Team Atenah Brasil has traveled, lived and raced together in two Eco-Challenges, but unfortunately, one member fell ill and they had to exit the race. They are back in hopes to redeem themselves in Fiji.
Competitors: Shubi-Silvia Guimares (TC), Karina Bacha Lefevre, Nora Audra, Jose Caputo, Jose Pupo (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamAtenahBrasil
Team Canada Adventure (Canada)
Consisting of mostly Canadian world-class ultra-endurance athletes and adventurers, the team includes an obstacle course racing legend, 4x Adventure Racing World Series Event Winner, a Spartan Pro Team member, and a mountain biker and orienteerer.
Competitors: Bob Miller (TC), Ryan Atkins, Scott Ford, Rea Kolbl, Wayne Leek (TAC)Team
Hashtag: #TeamCanadaAdventure
Team True North (Canada)
This team is a father-daughter, father-son team from central Canada. Both fathers were part of the original True North squad that was the only Canadian team to finish Eco-Challenge Argentina in 1999.
Competitors: Alex Man (TC), Becca Man, Philip Roadley, Logan Roadley, Jason Gillespie (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamTrueNorth
Team Costa Rica (Costa Rica)
This team is made up of five friends who share a profound connection with nature and an innate desire for exploring. Racing Eco-Challenge has been a lifelong dream for all of them.
Competitors: Eduardo Baldioceda (TC), Sergio Sanchez, Gerhard Linner, Veronica Bravo, Eric Cano (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamCostaRica
Team Estonian ACE (Estonia)
Team Estonian ACE has strong navigation backgrounds who favour trekking over pathless terrain as their preferred type of adventure racing.
Competitors: Silver Eensaar (TC), Timmo Tammemäe, Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov, Rain Eensaar, Arthur Raichmann (TAC)Team
Hashtag: #TeamEstonianACE
Team Namako (Fiji)
Team Namako encompasses Fijian locals and one Australian who are all current/former athletes and have the hometown advantage by having this amazing adventure hosted in their backyard.
Competitors: Alivate Logavatu (TC), Petero Manoa, Eroni Takape, Kim Beckinsale, Courtney Nicole Kruse (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamNamako
Team Hombres D’Maiz (Guatemala)
This team was formed in 1999 and has since competed all over the world in sprint, stage and expedition length adventure races after being inspired to start adventure racing from the first Eco-Challenge.
Competitors: Netzer Quan (TC), Andres Duante, Gabriela Molina, Sebastian Lancho, Leopoldo Bolanos (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamHombresDMaiz
Team Khukuri Warriors (India)
Team Khukuri Warriors is the first team from India to join Eco-Challenge, and its led by twin sisters from Dehradun (India), who by 23 years of age defied gender stereotypes to reach the world’s highest and farthest points – Mt Everest, the North Pole and the South Pole – and became the first twins to climb Everest, as well as the Seven Summits. They will be joined by a mountain climbing, skiing and rafting expert, doctor and their father, who was a former Colonel in the Indian Army.
Competitors: Tashi Malik (TC), Nungshi Malik, Brandon Fisher, Praveen Singh Rangar, Col VS Malik (TAC)
Team Hashtag: #TeamKhukuriWarriors
Team East Wind (Japan)
Team New Zealand (New Zealand)
Team Summit (Spain)
Team Able Abels (USA)
Team Endure (USA)
Team Nika (USA)
Team Onyx (USA)
Team Stray Dogs (USA)
Team Unbroken (USA)
Working their way through combat disabilities, wounds and internal struggles, Team Unbroken is a team of veterans and civilians who are racing to remind themselves, and others that you may be wounded, but you remain unbroken.