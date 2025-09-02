Among them is Pui Man, who practices her bakes endlessly to make sure her creations are as close to perfection as possible. Pui Man is also eyeing up the show's first ever Hollywood hug, rather than the usual Hollywood handshake the judge often gives out during the competition.

Read on to find out more about Pui Man as she makes her debut on The Great British Bake Off 2025.

Who is Pui Man?

Pui Man. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 51

Location: Essex

Job: Bridal designer

Pui Man is a 51-year-old bridal designer from Essex. She brings the attention to detail required for designing wedding dresses to each of her bakes.

She rediscovered baking during lockdown and hasn't looked back since, with her bakes being as beautiful as they are bold. Outside of baking, Pui Man volunteers three evenings a week, collecting surplus food from supermarkets and distributing it within her community.

The bridal designer had always "dreamed" about being in the tent and even meeting former bakers. She was at home when she got the phone call, and was "shocked" after she had applied four times int he past but had no success.

What are Pui Man's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

For Pui Man, she is "good at everything" she has known and practiced, but notes her weaknesses are down to her being a "perfectionist", often growing frustrated when things aren't perfect.

