While there's the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the Service of Thanksgiving to come in the week, Saturday night will culminate in a three-hour musical performance with Platinum Party at the Palace.

With just one more day to go until the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend begins, it's not surprising that the TV schedules are packed with coverage of the celebrations.

The event, which will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp for BBC One, will feature an all-star line-up including Queen, Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers, Diana Ross and other stars take to the stage as some of the most significant moments from Her Majesty's reign are re-enacted.

Read on for everything we know so far about Platinum Party at the Palace.

How to watch Platinum Party at the Palace

The Platinum Party at the Palace will be broadcast live on Saturday 4th June from 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC's coverage, which will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp, will then end at 10:30pm.

What is Platinum Party at the Palace?

The Platinum Party at the Palace is a three-hour celebratory event in honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Featuring performances from the likes of Queen, George Ezra, Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers and Diana Ross, the ticketed event will see stars from film and TV re-enact some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen's seven-decade reign.

"The evening will pivot around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions including Fashion, Sport, the Environment, 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals – the latter curated by legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber," the BBC teases.

Throughout the show, Buckingham Palace will be illuminated by projections to accompany the performances and songs, while the BBC will be covering the event, with Kirsty Young in St James's Park and Roman Kemp backstage.

How to buy tickets to Platinum Party at the Palace

Unfortunately for those hoping to acquire tickets to Platinum Party at the Palace, the ticket ballot is now closed.

There were 10,000 tickets up for grabs, all of which have been randomly allocated to applicants.

