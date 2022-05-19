Taking place on Saturday 4th June at Buckingham Palace, the event will be streamed live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.

The BBC is putting on a phenomenal evening of entertainment to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign, with a stellar line-up of celebrities set to perform or make an appearance on the night.

And with opening performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, and none other than Diana Ross closing the show – in what will be her first live UK performance in 15 years – viewers are in for quite a treat!

Queen guitarist Brian May said: “Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again. Then there was a moment when I wondered... after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well... you will see!”

Diana Ross added: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

As well as this, the UK's very own Sam Ryder will be performing fresh from his Eurovision success in Italy.

Read on for the full line-up.

Who is performing for the Platinum Party at the Palace?

Platinum Jubilee concert line-up

Sam Ryder will be performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace BBC

Viewers will be treated to musical, dance and theatre performances from a broad range of stars.

There will also be special appearances by celebrities from stage, screen and the sporting world both in person and on film.

Below is a complete list of the confirmed line-up so far:

Alicia Keys

Queen + Adam Lambert

Diana Ross

Duran Duran

Sam Ryder

Sir Rod Stewart

Hans Zimmer

Celeste

Sir Elton John

Ella Eyre

Craig David

Mabel

Elbow

George Ezra

Andrea Bocelli

Mimi Webb

Jax Jones

Nile Rogers

Sigala

Diversity

Sir David Attenborough

Emma Raducanu

David Beckham

Stephen Fry

Dame Julie Andrews

The Royal Ballet

Ellie Simmonds

Special guest performances from the cast of The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Further details and additional artists will be confirmed closer to the event - with some surprises left for the evening itself.

We'll update you as soon as more acts are announced.

How to watch Platinum Party at the Palace

The event will be streamed live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 4th June.

Platinum Party at the Palace hosts

The event will be presented by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp.

Together they will lead live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace to be broadcast live across the BBC.

An impressive 22,000 people will attend the event, including 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and more than 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.

Platinum Party at the Palace will air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 4th June.