Find out everything you need to know about the awards night below.

What time are the Olivier Awards 2019 on TV? How can I watch?

The Olivier Awards 2019 will take place on Sunday 7th April, beginning at 6.30pm. The ceremony will air on ITV between 10:20pm and 12:10am.

Who's been nominated for an Olivier Award in 2019?

Sex Education's Gillian Anderson has picked up a Best Actress nomination for All About Eve, while her co-star Monica Dolan is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Anderson will be up against Sophie Okonedo, nominated for Antony And Cleopatra, and The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling.

Gillian Anderson (Getty)

Ian McKellen is also nominated for Best Actor following his performance in King Lear, while David Suchet, best known for playing the moustachioed Poirot, is nominated for his role in The Price.

Two musicals, Company and Come From Away, lead the way with nine nominations apiece, while drama The Inheritance has eight nominations, the most of any play this year, with Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave up for Best Supporting Actress.

Full list of Olivier Awards 2019 nominations

Who's presenting the Olivier Awards 2019?

Comedian and television presenter Jason Manford will return to host the ceremony, having presented the Olivier Awards back in 2017. He succeeds last year's presenter Catherine Tate.

Where are the Olivier Awards 2019 held?

The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Who won an Olivier Award last year?

Lin Manuel Miranda's hip hop musical Hamilton swept the board with seven wins, including Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Michael Jibson (who played King George III) and Best Actor in a Musical for Giles Terera (Aaron Burr).

Giles Terera with the West End cast of Hamilton (photos by Matthew Murphy)

Hamilton originally picked up 13 nominations, but on the night it failed to break the record set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which won nine awards back in 2017.

The drama The Ferryman, set in the 1980s in rural County Armagh, also picked up three gongs, while Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston won Best Actor for his performance in Network.

Olivier Awards 2019 full list of nominations

Best Actor

Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre

Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre

Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Best Actress

Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre

Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre

Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic

Ken Watanabe for The King And I at The London Palladium

Best Actress in A Musical

Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Kelli O’Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium

Adrienne Warren for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

American Airlines Best New Play

The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre

Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1

Sweat at Donmar Warehouse

Best New Comedy

Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre

Cunard Best Revival

King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre

The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre

The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Company at Gielgud Theatre

The King And I at The London Palladium

Mastercard Best New Musical

Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home at Young Vic

Six at Arts Theatre

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre

Best Entertainment and Family

A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Snow White at The London Palladium

Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre

The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum

Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design

Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Best Costume Design

Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre

Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre

Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium

White Light Award for Best Lighting Design

Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Lee Curran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic

Carolyn Downing for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director

Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Theatre Choreographer

Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King And I at The London Palladium

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre

Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In Music

Come From Away – Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Fun Home – Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic

The Inheritance – Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

A Monster Calls – Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic

Six – Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre

Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1

Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre

Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre

Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre

Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre

Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1

Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre

Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical

Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Best Actress In a Supporting Role In A Musical

Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre

Ruthie Ann Miles for The King And I at The London Palladium

“The Queens” – Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel – for Six at Arts Theatre

Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre

Best New Dance Production

16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells

Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells

Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

Best New Opera Production

Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House

Lessons In Love And Violence at Royal Opera House

The Turn Of The Screw at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre

Moe Bar-El in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre

Jonathan Hyde for Gently Down The Stream at Park Theatre

The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs

Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre

Outstanding Achievement In Dance

Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells

John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House

Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement In Opera

