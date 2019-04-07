When are the Olivier Awards 2019? Who is nominated and how can I watch?
How to tune into the biggest night of the year in the British theatre calendar
The Oscars of British theatre, the Olivier Awards features the likes of Gillian Anderson, Sir Ian McKellen and David Suchet all nominated for awards in 2019.
As well as the awards themselves, the awards ceremony will feature spectacular performances on the night from nominated musicals, including Tina the Musical and Come From Away.
Find out everything you need to know about the awards night below.
- The best TV shows airing in 2019
- The best British comedies on Netflix
- Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
What time are the Olivier Awards 2019 on TV? How can I watch?
The Olivier Awards 2019 will take place on Sunday 7th April, beginning at 6.30pm. The ceremony will air on ITV between 10:20pm and 12:10am.
Who's been nominated for an Olivier Award in 2019?
Sex Education's Gillian Anderson has picked up a Best Actress nomination for All About Eve, while her co-star Monica Dolan is nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Anderson will be up against Sophie Okonedo, nominated for Antony And Cleopatra, and The IT Crowd's Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling.
More like this
Ian McKellen is also nominated for Best Actor following his performance in King Lear, while David Suchet, best known for playing the moustachioed Poirot, is nominated for his role in The Price.
Two musicals, Company and Come From Away, lead the way with nine nominations apiece, while drama The Inheritance has eight nominations, the most of any play this year, with Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave up for Best Supporting Actress.
Full list of Olivier Awards 2019 nominations
Who's presenting the Olivier Awards 2019?
Comedian and television presenter Jason Manford will return to host the ceremony, having presented the Olivier Awards back in 2017. He succeeds last year's presenter Catherine Tate.
Where are the Olivier Awards 2019 held?
The ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Who won an Olivier Award last year?
Lin Manuel Miranda's hip hop musical Hamilton swept the board with seven wins, including Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Michael Jibson (who played King George III) and Best Actor in a Musical for Giles Terera (Aaron Burr).
Hamilton originally picked up 13 nominations, but on the night it failed to break the record set by Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which won nine awards back in 2017.
The drama The Ferryman, set in the 1980s in rural County Armagh, also picked up three gongs, while Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston won Best Actor for his performance in Network.
Olivier Awards 2019 full list of nominations
Best Actor
- Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre
- Arinzé Kene for Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
- Ian McKellen for King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre
- Kyle Soller for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- David Suchet for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
Best Actress
- Gillian Anderson for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
- Eileen Atkins for The Height Of The Storm at Wyndham’s Theatre
- Patsy Ferran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Sophie Okonedo for Antony And Cleopatra at National Theatre
- Katherine Parkinson for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
- Marc Antolin for Little Shop Of Horrors at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
- Kobna Holdbrook-Smith for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
- Zubin Varla for Fun Home at Young Vic
- Ken Watanabe for The King And I at The London Palladium
Best Actress in A Musical
- Sharon D. Clarke for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
- Rosalie Craig for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Kelli O’Hara for The King And I at The London Palladium
- Adrienne Warren for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
American Airlines Best New Play
- The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre
- Misty at Trafalgar Studios 1
- Sweat at Donmar Warehouse
Best New Comedy
- Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
- Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
Cunard Best Revival
- King Lear at Duke of York’s Theatre
- The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
- The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
- Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
- Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
- Company at Gielgud Theatre
- The King And I at The London Palladium
Mastercard Best New Musical
- Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Fun Home at Young Vic
- Six at Arts Theatre
- Tina – The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre
Best Entertainment and Family
- A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
- Snow White at The London Palladium
- Songs For Nobodies at Ambassadors Theatre
- The Wider Earth at Jerwood Gallery, Natural History Museum
Blue-i Theatre Technology Award for Best Set Design
- Bunny Christie for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Bob Crowley for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Es Devlin for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
- Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
Best Costume Design
- Fly Davis for Caroline, Or Change at Playhouse Theatre
- Anna Fleischle for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Gabriella Slade for Six at Arts Theatre
- Catherine Zuber for The King And I at The London Palladium
White Light Award for Best Lighting Design
- Neil Austin for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Howell Binkley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Jon Clark for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Lee Curran for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Royal Albert Hall Award for Best Sound Design
- Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Mike Beer for A Monster Calls at The Old Vic
- Carolyn Downing for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Gareth Owen for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Nick Powell for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Sir Peter Hall Award for Best Director
- Christopher Ashley for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Stephen Daldry for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- Marianne Elliott for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Rebecca Frecknall for Summer And Smoke at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Sam Mendes for The Lehman Trilogy at National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Theatre Choreographer
- Kelly Devine for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Christopher Gattelli based on original choreography by Jerome Robbins for The King And I at The London Palladium
- Carrie-Anne Ingrouille for Six at Arts Theatre
- Liam Steel for Company at Gielgud Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Music
- Come From Away – Book, Music and Lyrics: David Hein and Irene Sankoff; Music Supervisor, Arrangements: Ian Eisendrath; Orchestrations: August Eriksmoen; Musical Director/UK Music Supervisor: Alan Berry; and the band of Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Fun Home – Composer: Jeanine Tesori; Lyricist/Bookwriter: Lisa Kron at Young Vic
- The Inheritance – Composer: Paul Englishby at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
- A Monster Calls – Original music composed by Benji Bower and performed live by Benji with Will Bower (The Bower Brothers) at The Old Vic
- Six – Original score, orchestrations and vocal arrangements: Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Tom Curran and Joe Beighton at Arts Theatre
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Keir Charles for Quiz at Noël Coward Theatre
- Adam Gillen for Killer Joe at Trafalgar Studios 1
- Adrian Lukis for The Price at Wyndham’s Theatre
- Malcolm Sinclair for Pressure at Ambassadors Theatre
- Chris Walley for The Lieutenant Of Inishmore at Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
- Susan Brown for Home, I’m Darling at National Theatre – Dorfman and Duke of York’s Theatre
- Monica Dolan for All About Eve at Noël Coward Theatre
- Cecilia Noble for Nine Night at National Theatre – Dorfman and Trafalgar Studios 1
- Vanessa Redgrave for The Inheritance at Young Vic and Noël Coward Theatre
Best Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical
- Jonathan Bailey for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Clive Carter for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
- Richard Fleeshman for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Robert Hands for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Best Actress In a Supporting Role In A Musical
- Patti LuPone for Company at Gielgud Theatre
- Ruthie Ann Miles for The King And I at The London Palladium
- “The Queens” – Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Millie O’Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel – for Six at Arts Theatre
- Rachel Tucker for Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre
Best New Dance Production
- 16 + A Room/Solo Echo/Bill by Ballet British Columbia at Sadler’s Wells
- Blkdog by Botis Seva at Sadler’s Wells
- Playlist (Track 1, 2) by William Forsythe for English National Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
- The Unknown Soldier by Alastair Marriott for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
Best New Opera Production
- Katya Kabanova at Royal Opera House
- Lessons In Love And Violence at Royal Opera House
- The Turn Of The Screw at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Affiliate Theatre
- Moe Bar-El in Every Day I Make Greatness Happen at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
- Flesh And Bone at Soho Theatre
- Jonathan Hyde for Gently Down The Stream at Park Theatre
- The Phlebotomist at Hampstead Theatre Downstairs
- Athena Stevens for Schism at Park Theatre
Outstanding Achievement In Dance
- Akram Khan for his performance in Xenos at Sadler’s Wells
- John Macfarlane for his design of Swan Lake at Royal Opera House
- Dimitris Papaioannou for his choreography of The Great Tamer at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement In Opera
- David Butt Philip and Roderick Williams for their performances in War Requiem at London Coliseum
- The English National Opera chorus for Paul Bunyan at Wilton’s Music Hall
- Andris Nelsons for his conducting of Lohengrin at Royal Opera House
- The ensemble of Porgy And Bess at London Coliseum