Following criticism, McKellen has now apologised, saying his words were “clumsily expressed” and he meant to encourage the LGBT audience to be “proud and open about their sexuality”.

“As part of an extended podcast recently I suggested that if closeted people were instead open about their sexuality they wouldn’t abuse others,” wrote McKellen. “That, of course, is wrong.

“My intention was to encourage the LGBT audience I was addressing to be proud and open about their sexuality. In doing so, my point was clumsily expressed.

“I would never, ever trivialise or condone abuse of any kind. I deeply regret my careless remarks and apologise unreservedly for any distress I caused.

“When it comes to abuse by people in positions of power, the correct response is clear.

“The accusers must be heard and the accused given the opportunity to clear their names. If the accusations prove credible, the abuser’s access to power should be removed.”