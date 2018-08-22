Filming on the six-part series will take place next summer.

The news comes after it was confirmed earlier this year that Benidorm would not be returning to ITV after 11 years on air.

The BBC has also given the go-ahead to a new sitcom pilot from the creative team behind the Bafta award winning Murder in Successville.

The comedy, ‘king Gary, is written by Tom Davis and James De Frond, and follows the suburban struggles of childhood sweethearts Gary and Terri King, a husband and wife comedy double act.

Davis will play Gary in the comedy which also features Simon Day (The Fast Show), Camille Coduri (Him & Her), Laura Checkley (Bridget Jones’s Baby) and Romesh Ranganathan (The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan).

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said at the Edinburgh Television Festival: "These two new shows highlight BBC1's continued commitment to breaking new comedy on the channel. Both are real gems; Scarborough, from sitcom writing heavyweight Derren Little and 'king Gary's writer performer Tom Davis pens a mainstream sitcom with tons of heart."