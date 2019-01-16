Check out some of our favourites in the list below…

Sex Education

Asa Butterfield plays the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) who soon realises his inherited knowledge could be lucrative and make him popular at school.

The End of the F***ing World

A black comedy starring Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther as two misfit teenagers who embark on an extremely eventful road trip.

More like this

Lovesick

Johnny Flynn stars as a man who, upon being diagnosed with chlamydia, attempts to contact all of his previous sexual partners to deliver the bad news.

Flowers

The Flowers family are an eccentric bunch lead by Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt, who play two parents trying to hold their crumbling family together in this pitch-black, surrealist comedy.

Peep Show

Mark (David Mitchell) and Jeremy (Robert Webb) are two feckless yet unlikely friends festering away in a flat in Croydon, and their dysfunctional relationship makes for quirky and innovative comedy.

Gavin & Stacey

This Bafta-winning sitcom starring James Corden, Ruth Jones, Joanna Page and Mathew Horne offers a shrewd observation of the trials and tribulations of modern relationships.

The IT Crowd

Chris O’Dowd and Richard Ayoade play two super-nerds working in IT under the command of a tech-illiterate boss (Katherine Parkinson).

The Office

Created by and starring Ricky Gervais, this classic mockumentary follows the office workers at a dysfunctional paper company.

Absolutely Fabulous

Comedy double act Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley play two best friends and utter narcissists in this camp, Bafta-winning classic.

People Just Do Nothing

A mockumentary that follows the crew behind pirate radio station Kurupt FM, lead by the self-obsessed and deluded MC Grindah.

Extras

Stephen Merchant and Ricky Gervais’s comedy about film and TV extras is deadpan perfection.