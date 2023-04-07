The Welsh broadcaster had reportedly been suffering from health problems over the past few months and BBC Radio Wales editor Carolyn Hitt said that Heywood-Thomas had been undergoing "very gruelling chemotherapy".

Heywood-Thomas worked for Wales Today as a sub-editor, reporter and presenter, but was well-recognised after her 18 years as HTV's – the predecessor to ITV Wales – main news presenter.

After leaving HTV, she was involved with arts coverage on BBC Wales and worked with BBC Radio 3. She continued work up until February of this year.

Her former colleague and news anchor Jonathan Hill announced the news of her death on Wales at Six on Thursday evening (6th April).

He said: "I am afraid we have some very sad news to share with you. Our friend and colleague, former HTV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas sadly passed away earlier today.

"We have of course presented many editions of this programme together and she will be greatly, greatly missed by all of us here at ITV Cymru Wales. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time."

He added: "She anchored Wales at Six for more than 15 years. Thoughts are with all her friends and colleagues tonight".

Throughout her three decades on the screen, Heywood-Thomas had been a familiar face for many, presenting the news and fronting current affairs programmes, arts shows and documentaries.

ITV Wales paid tribute to Heywood-Thomas upon the news of her death, stating that she was one of its "most iconic faces". They said: "She anchored Wales at Six for more than 15 years. Thoughts are with all her friends and colleagues tonight".

BBC Radio Wales editor Hitt said she was "deeply saddened" by the news of her colleague's death, saying that Heywood-Thomas was "hugely respected and admired" throughout her career. Together, the pair formed a well-known duo, becoming two of the major voices in Welsh arts coverage for nearly three decades.

More like this

"She was fascinated by performers and artists and the stories behind the work they created, and always looked for imaginative ways to communicate these stories," Hitt said.

"Nicola championed Welsh culture and hated the idea that the arts were some kind of posh pursuit for the elite."

Advertisement

She continued: "We have been astounded and deeply touched in recent months to witness her dedication to her Radio Wales programmes, even though she was facing such challenging health issues. We will miss her creativity, her commitment and the warmth of her friendship.Wales has lost one of its greatest broadcasters."