Where is Matty Lee? I’m A Celebrity fans complain at lack of star

Many I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! fans have been asking one question – where is Matty Lee?

The Olympic diver was part of the all-star line-up that was announced earlier this month but so far has failed to take part in any trials or be at the centre of the content we see in camp.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 has seen a great deal of time devoted to the likes of David Ginola, Snoochie Shy, Naughty Boy, and former cast member Richard Madeley.

However, social media has been awash with comments complaining about Matty’s lack of screen time.

Even Matty’s own family took to his social media pages to call for further Matty content.

They tweeted on Wednesday (24th November): “Please can we see more of Matty [sad-face emoji, prayer hands emoji]?”

On Instagram the following day, they also penned: “Hopefully we are going to see more and more of Matty on @imacelebrity in the coming days but what is certain is that he will need everyone’s support.

“So, whatever your reason for loving and supporting him, if you can, please continue voting for him to do a trial and, most importantly, to stay in the castle when that voting starts.”

Ok, so we are posting this because… well… because it’s just bloody brilliant and a golden moment from 2021 and we ❤️ Matty & Tom.



Hopefully we are going to see more and more of Matty on #ImaCeleb in the coming days but what is certain is that he will need everyone’s support. pic.twitter.com/gmzPY0iYCX — Matty Lee (@mattydiver) November 24, 2021

They are not alone, either, as viewers on Twitter shared their thoughts on his lack of prominence in the recent episodes.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Matty Lee has had less screen time than the f**king creatures. Almost forget hes there – then up he pops..”

Another person added: “feeling so deprived of matty lee content.”

feeling so deprived of matty lee content — ez 🍂 (@loverneIson) November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan of Matty’s commented: “The producers should give everyone a FAIR CHANCE of airtime on @ImACelebrity @ITV LOVE to see MORE of MATTY LEE #TeamMatty.”

Elsewhere, another admirer of the diver commented: “Please can we see more Matty Lee [prayer-hands emoji].”

Please can we see more Matty Lee 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #TeamMatty #ImACeleb — Alice Woodhouse 😘😘😘😘😊😊 (@WoodhouseAlice) November 25, 2021

Finally, one I’m A Celebrity viewer concluded: “I love Matty Lee so much…more screen time please!”

I love Matty Lee so much🥰🥰 more screen time please! #ImACeleb — T/ERESA’S a FLEABAG🖤🩸🖤 (@Miss_Terreh) November 25, 2021

Well, we shall have to wait and see how far Matty gets now there are even more celebrities in camp with the recent addition of EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and Coronation Street star Simon Gregson.

Could Matty’s big trial be around the corner?

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV with previous instalments available on ITV Hub.

