Who is Matt Lucas? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 contestant

We're used to seeing Matt Lucas presenting on The Great Celebrity Bake Off, alongside his co-host Noel Fielding, but this time around the comedian will be taking part in the baking.

Speaking of moving from hosting to baking, Matt said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

So, has the comedian picked up many skills from watching lots of contestants over the years?

Here's everything you need to know about Matt Lucas.

Who is Matt Lucas?

Matt Lucas Getty Images

Age: 48

Job: Comedian, actor and presenter

Instagram: @realmattlucas

Twitter: @RealMattLucas

Matt Lucas is a comedian, actor, writer and presenter.

He is best known for his work with David Walliams. The pair have worked on several comedy sketches, including Rock Profile, Little Britain and Come Fly With Me. Lucas also portrayed the role of Nardole in the BBC series Doctor Who.

In March 2020, Matt Lucas was announced as the newest host of Bake Off, taking over from Sandi Toksvig, who had worked on the show for three years, following its move from the BBC to Channel 4.

Who will Matt be competing against?

Joining Matt in the kitchen for the episode, which is in support of Stand Up to Cancer, is DJ Annie Mac, rapper Example, and comedian Ed Gamble.

They'll be hoping to impress the judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, and bag the Star Baker title.

Week 1 and 2 saw presenter Emma Willis and Gareth Malone earn the accolade, with Willis also receiving a Hollywood Handshake for her delicious Signature bakes.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.