Marie Kondo’s new series Sparking Joy to arrive on Netflix this summer

Netflix announced in March last year that organisation queen Marie Kondo would be returning with a brand new series, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

The streamer has now confirmed the series will arrive this summer – perfect timing for a bit of post-lockdown decluttering – as well as revealing details of what we can expect from the Japanese tidying icon.

In Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, Kondo helped people organise their homes, and their lives, by getting rid of anything that didn’t spark joy and offering them helpful tidying tips. The series inspired a rise in charity shop donations both in the UK and the US and established Kondo as a household name.

It sounds like Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo will take things further and welcome us into the author’s own home.

Asynopsis provided by Netflix reads: “Global organization icon and best-selling author Marie Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in her new, transformational Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie shows us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities. The impacts of tidying are surprising, emotional and transformative in the lives of the people Marie meets. Throughout the process, viewers will also step into Marie’s own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!”

Netflix also revealed Get Organised with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover, both of which offer a blend of interior design makeovers and reality TV, will be making a comeback too.

