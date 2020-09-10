So, which famous faces can viewers expect to see on the show? And whose closet will we be able to peek into?

Here's a full list of the stars featured on the series!

Reese Witherspoon

The show's executive producer and actress Reese Witherspoon hires the duo to display some of her memorable movie and TV looks in episode one.

Witherspoon is familiar with Clea and Joanna's work. Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine previously collaborated with the ladies to produce Master the Mess, which gives you a peek into their Hollywood projects. The series proved to be such a success, it landed them the Netflix series.

Reese Witherspoon is the executive producer of Get Organized with The Home Edit Netflix

Rachel Zoe

The pair return to fashion designer Rachel Zoe's closet in episode two to "tame her bags, clothes and shoes".

Zoe has been involved in the fashion industry for nearly two decades. From 2008 until 2013, she starred in the Bravo reality television series The Rachel Zoe Project.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian appears on Get Organized with The Home Edit Netflix

Fans of Keeping Up with The Kardashians will be familiar with Khloe Kardashian's OTT home organising.

And in episode three of Get Organized with The Home Edit, Khloe invites Clea and Joanna to her home to help reorganise her garage.

Eva Longoria

Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria calls upon the decluttering experts after moving her son Santiago Bastón - whom she has with her husband Jose Bastón - into a big boy room. She entrusts them with revamping his closet.

Eva Longoria and son Santiago Netflix

Retta

Comedian Retta looks to the ladies to create a "leisure lounge" in her home. Retta - full name Marietta Sangai Sirleaf - is best known for her role as Donna Meagle on NBC's Parks and Recreation. She has also appeared in several films and television shows, and has performed stand-up on Comedy Central's Premium Blend.

Neil Patrick Harris

Actor Neil Patrick Harris - who many will recognise from How I Met Your Mother - and his husband David Burtka want to redo their twins' playroom in the sixth episode.

Neil Patrick Harris

Jordana Brewster

Clea and Joanna tackle storage in actress Jordana Brewster's pantry, fridge and freezer.

Brewster made her acting debut in an episode of All My Children in 1995 and next took on the recurring role as Nikki Munson in As the World Turns.

Kane Brown

Country music singer Kane Brown calls upon Joanna and Clea to do something a little different with his pantry.

Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He released his first EP, titled Closer, in June 2015 and followed it with a new single, Used to Love You Sober, months later.

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown on Get Organized with The Home Edit Netflix

Get Organized with The Home Edit is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.