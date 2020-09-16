But don't expect the show to slow down as it reaches its finale, as a new trailer for the second half of season 18 is packed full of the drama fans are used to.

The upcoming episodes will explore how the family coped with lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, following rumours that Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson have got back together.

We also see speculation Kourtney and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick could be having another baby, a key matter that Kim is keen to get to the bottom of.

The second half of season 18 will (appropriately) premiere on 18th September, with Hayu offering the new episodes to stream and download on the same day as they land in the US.

The cancellation of Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes after Kim reportedly banned the show from following and filming her husband Kanye West's recent activities, after she spoke out on him living with bipolar disorder.

The mother-of-four recently told fans on social media that Kanye had been struggling with his bipolar diagnosis, and according to reports, how the family has been handling it behind closed doors will be "banned" from upcoming KUWTK scenes.

Kim broke her silence on social media a couple of days after he made bold claims, sharing a lengthy statement as she urged her followers to avoid passing judgement on her husband’s bipolar episode and explained the family was "powerless".

She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

"I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Has filming resumed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

The 2020 series of Keeping Up with the Kardashians started in the UK on 26th March. The six episode series ran until Sunday 3rd May.

In previous years, the show has ran all the way through the year, often with two instalments per annum.

However, the coronavirus lockdown across the world put a stop to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris' lavish lifestyles as well as day-to-day life.

It seemed impossible to make a show centred on their wonderful jet-setting and family parties when that's currently banned in Los Angeles, US.

However, there was some good news for fans of the fashion-forward family, as the sisters and momager revealed that they'd be filming themselves during lockdown.

According to executive producer Farnaz Farjam, Kris was desperate for the show to continue, and thankfully, the team all pulled together to make it happen.

Speaking to Elle, Farjam revealed how the girls had been filming themselves on family Zoom dinners while they maintained the confessionals by dedicating a special room in their many mansions to them.

Tripods were set up with iPhones attached to them so the family could record their every thought, reaction, and emotion - and to get the 16 hours of footage to the edit, a production member came each week to collect the device and swap it with a new one.

Farjam is confident people are going to love it, and told the publication: "Sometimes you'll hear them mumbling under their breath, 'Who knew a camera person's job would be so hard?! But, like, that's funny. That's gold. That's stuff we want to include in the show."

So far, our best estimate, according to Cinemaholic, means we'll have to wait until September 2020 for more episodes from our favourite family.

Previously, Kim had spoken about filming the finale during lockdown, explaining how the show must go on.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the mother-of-four said: “It will be all of us in quarantine.”

“Filmed separately by ourselves. So we all have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the last episode will be what we do in quarantine."

Opening up on life in lockdown, Kim said she loved all of the "family bonding stuff".

"I mean I’ve been doing laundry and cooking and the kids just got on Spring break, thank god, being their teacher too. My newfound respect for teachers, they deserve so much. It’s just been tough juggling it all and you really have to put yourself on the back-burner and just focus on the kids.”

Is there a Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 18 trailer?

Yes! Get a load of this dramatic teaser for part two of season 18, which follows the stylish family as they deal with COVID-19, a possible new pregnancy and more juicy drama.

As rumours fly about whether Kourtney could be pregnant, Kim takes it on herself to get answers.

"Scott’s like, 'We’re going for baby number four.' Is that serious? I wanna know," she probes.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Watch below:

You can watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on hayu - start your free trial now.