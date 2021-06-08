Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast after 20 years

BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has announced that she is leaving the show after two decades.

The journalist, who first presented the BBC One programme in 2001, told viewers of her exit news on this morning’s show whilst presenting alongside Dan Walker.

“Let me take a deep breath, everybody there is something I want to tell you about,” she said. “It will be this year 20 years since I first presented this programme.

“Since then I’ve felt part of a huge, enormous BBC Breakfast family which includes everyone who works here, everyone on the team and every one of you who watches the programme.

“I’ve loved being part of it but – there is a but – I’ve decided that is time that I stop setting my alarm for 3:40 – sometimes, if I’m feeling really rebellious, 3:46 – in the morning and I’m going to be leaving the programme.”

She added that while she wouldn’t be leaving BBC Breakfast for a while, she wanted to thank viewers for “your loyalty and your support over all those years”.

When asked what she planned do next, Minchin said that she will “absolutely continue” with her passion for endurance sport. “I’ve got lots of really exciting adventures planned. I’m trying to write a book about that as well and I’ll continue with my podcast, which is all about the mental and physical benefits of sport and exercise.”

The 52-year-old joined BBC Breakfast as a regular anchor in 2006 and in 2012, she became the show’s lead presenter when filming moved to Salford’s MediaCity.

BBC Breakfast airs on weekdays at 6am on BBC One.