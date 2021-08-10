Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn revealed as seventh Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant

Katie McGlynn has been revealed as one of the latest celebrities set to take to the dance floor when Strictly Come Dancing 2021 launches later this summer.

Thrilled to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, Katie said: “It’s been so hard keeping it a secret, but I can finally say that I’m getting ready to shake my shimmy and become part of the Strictly family! I’m really not a dancer, but I’m so excited to learn a new skill on this crazy journey and cannot wait to slip into some sequins along the way.”

She's starred in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks. Now Katie McGlynn is ready to bring the drama to the #Strictly dancefloor! 🎬@KatiexMcGlynn 👉 https://t.co/LK7cFo08QL pic.twitter.com/gHxqITpNUx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 10, 2021

She added: “Although I do get to have so much fun as an actress, a lot of my roles have involved quite serious and challenging storylines, so I’m fully ready to let my hair down and do something different, even if it is completely outside of my comfort zone.

“I can’t promise that I’ll be the best, but I’m going to give it 110 per cent on the dance floor! As long as I don’t fall over I’ll be happy.”

Katie will be joining a star-studded line-up that includes the likes of Peep Show’s Robert Webb and Bake Off winner John Whaite, who is all set to make Strictly history as part of the show’s first male celebrity in a same-sex pairing.

Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Rhys Stephenson and Sara Davies have all been confirmed, as has former Football Focus host and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Along with a fresh batch of contestants, the Strictly Come Dancing professionals have also seen four new additions this year, with Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal joining the team.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 begins later this summer.