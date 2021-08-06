Rhys Stephenson announced as fifth contestant in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up

Rhys Stephenson has been announced as the next celebrity to join the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Advertisement

The actor and children’s TV presenter was announced on Newsround this morning (Friday 6th August).

Speaking about his exciting place in the competition, Rhys said: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

He’s the latest in a slew of recent reveals, which began when the first three celebrities ( Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb, and AJ Odudu) were announced on Wednesday, 4th August on an episode of The One Show.

Rhys is best known as the face of CBBC, and has presented some of the biggest show’s on the channel’s slate.

Alongside appearances on Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!, he has also appeared on The Dengineers and Newsround.

Rhys is also an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity which provides mental health services in schools.

Strictly Come Dancing recently confirmed a full series for 2021, but the much-loved entertainment series will look a little different this season, with a number of changes.

First up, the show’s usual trip to Blackpool will still be missing this year due to safety restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Secondly, there’s been a number of line-up changes: four new professionals for 2021, while Anton Du Beke joined the judging panel and Janette Manrara took over from Zoe Ball as the host of Strictly’s It Takes Two.

Advertisement

We can expect the remaining celebrities to be confirmed over the next week as we get closer to the start of what will be the show’s 19th series.