Strictly Come Dancing confirms full series for 2021 – but one thing will still be missing

Strictly will return to a full line-up of 15 celebrity contestants this year, but one special week of the competition will be skipped over for the second year running.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Strictly Come Dancing was forced to proceed with a fewer couples than usual last year – dropping down to 12 – while the series also had to cancel its annual visit to Blackpool Tower as travel restrictions were in effect.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, executive producer Sarah James revealed that the show will return to its full capacity of 15 couples, but added that a trip up to Blackpool remains too complicated to pull off safely.

“We’re so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials,” she said.

“We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.”

Indeed, a full Strictly Come Dancing line-up suggests will return to its typical start date in September, rather than the late October launch it moved to last year for a shorter nine-week run.

This will also allow the themed Halloween week of dances to make a welcome return, after it had to be scrapped in 2020 as the spooky celebration occurred “too soon” in the series.

There’s no official word yet on exactly who will be taking to the ballroom floor this year, although a recent rumour claimed that former rugby player and incoming A Question of Sport panellist Ugo Monye had signed up for the programme.

