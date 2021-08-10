BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker ‘excited, worried and terrified’ as he’s revealed as eighth Strictly Come Dancing contestant

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing is shaping up to be a good one as BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker is officially revealed as the eighth contestant competing for the Glitterball trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up is coming together fast, with Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn also revealed this morning.

Dan, who recently stepped down as the host of Football Focus after 12 years, said in a statement: “I am definitely excited, a little bit worried, mostly terrified and a small part of me is considering going into hiding!

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly. I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It’s been an exciting week for Strictly fans so far, with more than half the line-up confirmed in a matter of days. Dan will be joining Peep Show’s Robert Webb, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, The Voice UK’s AJ Odudu, CBBC’s Rhys Stephenson and Dragons’ Den’s Sara Davies.

Bake Off winner John Whaite will also be taking to the dance floor this autumn, making Strictly history as the first male celebrity in a same-sex pairing. We don’t know yet which of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals he – or any of the contestants – will be dancing with but it could be one of the four new pros that have joined this year.

The new faces follow the announcement that Anton Du Beke is officially joining the judging panel for 2021. Former pro Janette Manrara is also hanging up her dancing shoes to take over Strictly It Takes Two hosting duties from Zoe Ball.

With themed weeks back on the table and a return to its usual length, this could really be Strictly’s hottest year yet – but will it be Dan who takes home the Glitterball trophy?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 begins later this summer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.