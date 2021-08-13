Comedian Judi Love joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up

Comedian and Loose Women star Judi Love is the penultimate celebrity to join the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2021 series.

The news was announced on today’s episode of Loose Women, with the regular panellist becoming the latest celebrity to join the show’s star-studded line-up.

Love has appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats does Countdown, Celebrity Juice and This Morning, while she’s previously competed on Celebrity Masterchef and been a judge on This Is My House.

“I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft,” she said in a statement.

“I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!! I can’t lie I’m so nervous but excited at the same time!

Judi Love is the fourteenth contestant revealed to be taking to the Strictly dance floor, with just one more celebrity left to be announced.

The BBC has steadily unveiled the Strictly Come Dancing line-up over the past two weeks, starting with McFly’s Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb and presenter AJ Odudu who were revealed on The One Show.

They were followed by Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, actor Greg Wise, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and Dragons Den’s Sara Davies.

Former Bake Off contestant John Whaite will also be competing for that Glitterball trophy, becoming the first celebrity in Strictly history to take part in an all-male couple.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will launch later this summer on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news and Strictly announcements.