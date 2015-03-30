But tonight the two turn the intimacy up a notch during a steamy sketch for Corden's new gig hosting The Late Late Show in the US. After a first week that saw him welcome A-listers Tom Hanks, Mila Kunis and Mariah Carey, the Gavin & Stacey star has booked retired footballer Becks to appear on tonight's show.

Always one to make the most of a game celebrity, Corden enlisted his pal to star alongside him in a new 'underwear advert' for D&J Briefs. The 80-second clip apes Becks' lusty ad for his range of tighty-whities, David Beckham Bodywear, and posh pants adverts in general, with he and Corden wearing very little, glowering at the camera and coming up with some pretty abstract descriptions of their 'new line'.

"D&J Briefs – it's underwear for a man with a great body. And David Beckham," teases Corden.

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xau8s_g-lQk

British viewers, keep an eye out on the internet for a full version from tonight's show which also features Homeland's Claire Danes and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk. And, while you're here, why not read some reviews (click here) and relive some highlights from Corden's first week hosting his US chat show:

James Corden's Journey to The Late Late Show (with some help from Jay Leno, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and more...)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBBWO4_wLoY

Carpool karaoke with Mariah Carey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2iwQoKD6mg

Acting out Tom Hanks' entire filmography

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZWLWxpBv5g

Recreating The Young and the Restless with Patricia Arquette and Chris Pine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C9dTquHYpM