Corden began with an opening monologue that introduced American audiences to the concept of High Wycombe – while also nearly tearing up as he mentioned his parents which seemed to win over some tweeters:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85debecPHy4

only james corden can tear up in a monologue and make it cute #LateLateShow — camille (@blowfsh) March 24, 2015

But how had relative unknown Corden got the prestigious job? Well, as one funny skit showed, it was more luck than anything – could we have had Eddie Redmayne, Lena Dunham or Simon Cowell at the helm instead? Either way, audiences loved it – as well as the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jay Leno/Meryl Streep training scene that followed. Corden proved he could call on serious some star power to aid his debut...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBBWO4_wLoY

Still, what would a chat show be without some chat? Soon, Corden was soon nattering away with guests Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks on a variety of topics – incuding manspreading…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ7OiTYlpJU

By now we were getting a general sense of what people thought of Corden – they liked him!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9BlW3gZm_o

And then the show really became a hit with the viewers, as Corden and Hanks re-enacted the latter’s entire filmography. The US cant get enough of James Corden in a wig, it would seem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZWLWxpBv5g

Finally, though, it had to end – in this case, with a song that warmed the cockles of the audience’s hearts...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHGCF9_Bu_s