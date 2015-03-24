Watch the best of The Late Late Show with James Corden: Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and golden tickets
The Gavin & Stacey star called upon Simon Cowell, Lena Dunham, Eddie Redmayne and more for his US talk show debut – and Twitter loved it...
James Corden kicked off his US talk show career last night in the States (aka about 6am this morning UK time) – but what did you miss if you were stuck on this side of the Atlantic?
Not to worry, we've pulled together the highlights from the Gavin & Stacey star's premiere episode, as well as some fan reactions to the show. In case you haven't heard, people seem to like it...
Corden began with an opening monologue that introduced American audiences to the concept of High Wycombe – while also nearly tearing up as he mentioned his parents which seemed to win over some tweeters:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85debecPHy4
only james corden can tear up in a monologue and make it cute #LateLateShow
— camille (@blowfsh) March 24, 2015
But how had relative unknown Corden got the prestigious job? Well, as one funny skit showed, it was more luck than anything – could we have had Eddie Redmayne, Lena Dunham or Simon Cowell at the helm instead? Either way, audiences loved it – as well as the Arnold Schwarzenegger/Jay Leno/Meryl Streep training scene that followed. Corden proved he could call on serious some star power to aid his debut...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBBWO4_wLoY
Still, what would a chat show be without some chat? Soon, Corden was soon nattering away with guests Mila Kunis and Tom Hanks on a variety of topics – incuding manspreading…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZ7OiTYlpJU
By now we were getting a general sense of what people thought of Corden – they liked him!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9BlW3gZm_o
And then the show really became a hit with the viewers, as Corden and Hanks re-enacted the latter’s entire filmography. The US cant get enough of James Corden in a wig, it would seem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZWLWxpBv5g
Finally, though, it had to end – in this case, with a song that warmed the cockles of the audience’s hearts...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHGCF9_Bu_s