Olivia Attwood's early exit from camp has reshuffled the departure schedule, meaning the remaining 10 stars were given a stay of execution.

The I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up was granted an extra night all together as no celebrities were eliminated from the jungle on Saturday night.

All of the celebs were subjected to a mass trial, Partners in Grime, as they were paired up and forced to answer questions about one another

Missed last night's show? RadioTimes.com has put together a recap so you don't miss a moment.

The episode started in a sombre mood as Charlene White became the first person to leave the jungle. She packed her bags and crossed the iconic bridge for the final time.

Seann Walsh expressed his relief to Chris Moyles that he was not the first celebrity to leave the camp, with Moyles affirming his campmate.

Newly-elected camp leader Mike Tindall gathered his subjects to announce that Matt Hancock would become the new camp chef following Charlene's departure.

The mellow vibes didn't last long as Babatunde delivered big news to the camp, that they would all feature in today's trial, Partners in Grime.

Chris paired up with Boy George, Jill Scott matched with Owen Warner, Babatunde and Scarlette formed a team, while late entries Seann and Matt were the final pair.

Campmates had to answer questions about their partner, while they were all subjected to a barrage of insects, bigs and general grime.

Among the most revealing facts, Owen admitted to having two haircuts every single week, while Matt correctly remembered Seann's dog's "double-barrelled" name, Mildred Barrett.

It wasn't all plain sailing as Boy George was asked to name the full-size Star Wars character model owned by Chris Moyles. The Culture Club singer almost went for "daleks" before settling on Darth Vader. The right answer was, in fact, a stormtrooper.

The celebs won all 10 stars, meaning they would be dining well in the evening, but the next challenge proved to be simply getting washed!

Sue Cleaver and Mike showered themselves down, while Seann and Owen enjoyed a deep chat by the pool, during which Seann admitted his anxiety throughout the days due to not knowing what was coming next.

Walsh confessed memories of his controversial stint on Strictly Come Dancing had come back to haunt him during his I'm A Celeb experience, but appeared very grateful to hear wise words from campmate Owen.

Later in the day, conversation turned to first jobs. Boy George revealed he once held a role at Tesco before being sacked for being late... every single day.

Seann enjoyed a stint behind the counter at a fish and chip shop on the beachfront at Brighton, while Mike – member of the Royal Family – used to fix ventilation units at an ASDA in Yorkshire!

Kev's Deals on Wheels challenge was taken up by Matt and Owen, who were forced to work together on either side of a series of maze puzzles.

Matt could see the puzzles and had to guide Owen through the process of completing each one to collect a series of golden balls.

The pair completed the trial with relative ease and the pressure switched to the rest of the camp who had to answer the question: how many romantic relationships has Owen's Hollyoaks character had? Three, four or five.

A glorious cheeseboard was on offer. The camp selected four... but the answer was five. Cue desperately sad celebrities.

The glumness didn't last long as camp attention turned to dinner. The majority enjoyed an impromptu game of What's The Time, Mr Wolf? while Boy George and Seann took time away from the main camp, in the tree house, to discuss life in the jungle.

George expressed his discontent and the camp getting along nicely (?!) while Seann pushed back to suggest that life in camp is much easier when everyone gets along.

The show wrapped up in silence as campmates tucked into big portions of wallaby hind, while Ant and Dec didn't go down to the camp due to no elimination.

