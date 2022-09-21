Greg Davies and Georgia Tennant join Alex Horne's new show

Horne's upcoming series is titled The Horne Section TV Show, and is billed as a "late night music chat show, which he insists on filming live from his family home". The comedian will be aided by his band, The Horne Section, and is ready to "pull all the stops to impress Channel 4 bosses".

Taskmaster's little Alex Horne has a new show in the works for Channel 4, in which he'll be the leading man. Does that mean he'll finally be free of the Taskmaster himself's relentless bullying? Not really, as Greg Davies is set to appear in the show too.

The scripted series will consist of six episodes and, in order to impress said bosses, Horne has enlisted a stellar cast that includes Davies and Georgia Tennant, the latter of whom will play a TV exec from Channel 4.

Former Taskmaster contestant Tim Key has also joined the cast, which includes special appearances from John Oliver as a regular guest, Martin Kemp, Big Zuu, Imogen Heap, Anneka Rice, and Dr Ranj Singh.

Greg Davies and Alex Horne on Taskmaster Channel 4

Desiree Burch and Camille Ucan round out the cast, playing Alex's frustrated producer and the talk show's researcher respectively.

Horne is not new to the rather meta series, with The Horne Section having toured extensively across the UK for years, garnering plenty of glowing reviews across the board, including from Radio Times, which described them as "a band of professional musicians who turn their abilities to pluck a tune into brilliant comedy magic".

A release date has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

