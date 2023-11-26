In order to continue in the competition, they had to impress the judges, woodworking expert Sophie Sellu and design academic Tom Dyckhoff - and someone has done just that.

With just three contestants remaining, presenter Mel Giedroyc delivered the news of who won the coveted title of Britain's Best Woodworker.

And it was tools and machinery sales assistant Nathanael who took that title!

Giedroyc made the announcement by saying: "Woodworkers, finalists, you have truly wowed us throughout this final. You managed to put three really beautiful islands very much on the map.

"But there can only be one winner, so I'm absolutely delighted to announce that our Handmade winner is Nathanael!"

At just 18 years old, Nathanael was the youngest woodworker in the competition, after discovering his passion at school.

"I'm over the moon, I'm completely overwhelmed, just beyond words," Nathanael said after hearing he had won the top prize.

He continued: "My family is going to be so happy when they find out the news - especially my brother, because he was really rooting for me, and he reckoned I had it in me from the start."

Nathanael on Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker. Channel 4

Speaking to the cameras about Nathanael, Dyckhoff said: "Watching Nathanael grow in confidence over the weeks to discover his talent for design and woodwork - what a privilege."

Sellu echoed Dyckhoff's sentiment, and noted that Nathanael had impressed them "week on week" with his "fearless" attitude.

Nathanael later said: "Having won this is sort of like a validation that I'm actually pretty good. Well, more than pretty good, I would say!"

Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker is available to stream on Channel 4 now.

