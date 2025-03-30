The Sun now claims that train enthusiast Bourgeois is in the frame to front a potential new season of The Grand Tour – although it's worth noting that no new episodes have been officially greenlit yet by the streamer.

Amazon declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Bourgeois is best known for his trainspotting videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, while he also hosted a web series for Channel 4 which saw him travel with celebrities such as Tom Daley, Aisling Bea and Sam Ryder.

Speaking last year, Hammond revealed that The Grand Tour was set to continue with new presenters and a new team behind the camera, although didn't reveal any further details.

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. Prime Video

"It will be carrying on," he told Metro.co.uk. "The Grand Tour continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing.

"We’ll always be on hand to talk if they want to talk to us, absolutely. But it’s not for us to shape it anymore. We’re stepping away.

"We made the show that we made... But there’ll be a different team doing a different show, and they’ll devise the show that fits them."

Meanwhile, for any fans missing the antics of Clarkson, Hammond and May, Amazon recently confirmed that there are four retrospective specials on the way.

The Not Very Grand Tour: The Power and the Glory will arrive on Friday 18th April 2025, and will be followed in the months to come by The Grand-ish Tour: A Trip Down Memory Lane, A Bit Further Down Memory Lane and Completely Lost Down Memory Lane.

The specials will see the trio look back on some of their highlights – or indeed, lowlights – from their many trips and adventures.

