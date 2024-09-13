He went on: “It would be so difficult — three middle-aged, middle-class guys, driving cars around in other countries, I think they’d probably say no."

Clarkson added: "Fortunately, our Top Gear grew out of something else. I started in 2002, doing originally just with Hammond, and then May came along in the second season of the series."

Jeremy Clarkson and James May in The Grand Tour: One For The Road. Lisa Birch/Prime Video

Clarkson's comments come just as the final episode of The Grand Tour has landed on Prime Video, marking an end to 22 years of collaboration between Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

Of course, the trio worked together for years on BBC's Top Gear before jumping over to Prime Video for the show's spiritual successor.

This last hurrah sees the three men go to Zimbabwe, where they will complete "a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island".

A trailer for the episode was revealed earlier this month, giving fans an insight into the emotional farewell to come, but it seems as though there could be a future for The Grand Tour, just with different presenters.

Hammond had previously said that the series will continue with fresh faces, but did not have any concrete details about any future plans.

Previously explaining the premise for this final episode, Clarkson said: "The premise of the original Botswana film was: why, when you leave London and move to Surrey, do you always buy yourself a 4x4? You don’t need one.

"To prove this, we decided to drive three perfectly ordinary cars across Botswana."

He continued: "I've always liked the premise that cars are much tougher than you think they are. They can take so much punishment; people don't believe how much their car can take before it expires.

"So, we did a similar thing this time: the three that we took to Zimbabwe were, on the face of it, ridiculous, but as you can see in the film, they survive. The concept was just driving cars we liked."

The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the final episode, is now available on Prime Video. Sign up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month.

