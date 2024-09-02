Their last outing takes them to Zimbabwe, where they will complete "a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island".

Check out the trailer for the special below, which drops on Prime Video on Friday 13th September:

The special will see Clarkson, Hammond and May navigating the country in a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre and a Triumph Stag respectively, in a move that echoes 2007's Top Gear special in Botswana.

More like this

Clarkson explained: "The premise of the original Botswana film was: why, when you leave London and move to Surrey, do you always buy yourself a 4x4? You don’t need one.

"To prove this, we decided to drive three perfectly ordinary cars across Botswana."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He continued: "I've always liked the premise that cars are much tougher than you think they are. They can take so much punishment; people don't believe how much their car can take before it expires.

"So, we did a similar thing this time: the three that we took to Zimbabwe were, on the face of it, ridiculous, but as you can see in the film, they survive. The concept was just driving cars we liked."

The Grand Tour co-presenter Hammond has assured fans that the series will continue with different presenters, but did not have any information on who might take the wheel or what format changes they could introduce.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the final episode, premieres on Friday 13th September 2024. Sign up to Amazon Prime for £8.99 per month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.