Exclusive – Greg and Georgie attempt to build their dream home on Grand Designs after health struggles

RadioTimes.com can reveal an advance look at tonight’s episode of Grand Designs, which follows an ambitious couple whose renovation is particularly close to their heart, having both previously suffered major health problems.

Greg was diagnosed with a brain tumour in his 20s and his wife, Georgie, has been in treatment for several forms of cancer over the course of her life.

These terrible experiences have made them all the more determined to make their dream home a reality, setting themselves the tough challenge of converting a dilapidated 35-year-old barn into a peaceful safe haven.

Planning laws dictate the rotten posts holding up the structure must be preserved, while the foundations also require expensive underpinning – and with limited funds, Greg is forced to do much of the specialist work himself.

In the clip (below) he says: “The sooner we complete this project, the sooner we can start enjoying the precious time we have together.”

Speaking about this latest series of Grand Designs, presenter Kevin McCloud said: “We can expect the usual kind of rock and roll mixture of everything really, from new to old.

“The great strength of the series is that I think it deals with all human emotion. We have grief in this series, and we have joy and we have loss and we have hardship and illness and determination and hope.”

“And all of this of course through COVID, because these projects have been ones that we’ve been able to follow during the periods around lockdown, and we’ve brought them to conclusion. So inevitably, COVID is part of the story.”

To find out how Greg and Georgie get on, tune into Grand Designs on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm. Catch up on All 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.