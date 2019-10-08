How many series of Grand Designs are there?

So far, 19 seasons of Grand Designs have aired, along with a number of spinoff shows.

Who presents Grand Designs?

Kevin McCloud has hosted Grand Designs since it premiered on Channel 4 in 1999. Originally a theatre designer, McCloud moved into lighting design and opened up his own practice where his clients included Harrods and Edinburgh Castle before making his television debut on BBC Two’s Homefront.

In addition to working on Grand Designs, McCloud has also hosted a number of documentary specials including a four-part history documentary called Kevin McCloud’s Grand Tour and a miniseries called Escape to the Wild, which followed four British families living abroad.

What is Grand Designs about?

Each episode begins with McCloud meeting the homeowners and discussing their building or renovation plans. Some projects, like a an experimental floating house in Marlow, start from scratch. Others, like a 1920s Yorkshire cinema conversion, aim to transform an existing space.

Often, the projects involve a never-before-encountered scenario or experiment with untested materials or new building technologies.

During his initial visit, McCloud talks to the clients about design, budget and timescale, visiting the site throughout the build as the project moves from concept to reality — often with unexpected twists and challenges along the way, from job losses to pregnancies and problems with contractors.

When the projects are complete, McCloud and the clients tour the spectacular finished products, routinely lauded as some of the finest homes in the UK.

What is Grand Designs: The Street?

Also hosted by Kevin McCloud and billed as “Britain’s biggest self-build project”, Grand Designs: The Street is a six-part series following ten households as they aim to build their unique dream homes — all on the same street — for less than what it would cost to buy locally in Bicester.

Grand Designs: The Street is also available to watch on All4.

