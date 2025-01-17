The star also dislocated a bone and ruptured three ligaments, necessitating surgery and several months of recovery time.

"I was taken out pretty early on, so I only did three shows in the end," Comet told RadioTimes.com and other press. "I went and had surgery, [followed by] six months recovery."

Asked how she dealt with the physical and psychological blow, she added that the support of her family and the Gladiators team – as well as the success of the series – helped her stay in the right "mindset" despite the personal setback.

"You just know that you want to be back out there and you want to show people that you can overcome adversity, and no matter what life throws at you, you have to keep going forward."

Comet from Gladiators waves to the crowd during a 'Hang Tough' event. BBC / James Stack / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Now fully recovered, Comet – a former elite gymnast – will be back among the Gladiators line-up for the upcoming second season.

"My first show [back], I went and redid the game that took me out," she revealed. "So it's mental toughness at the end of the day, and I'm just so grateful to be here, back with my [Gladiators] family."

However, one of her castmates, Nitro (real name: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey), will be sat on the sidelines during the new episodes, having sustained "an unexpected knee injury" during training.

"I’ll be shifting gears this series and sitting out the events," he revealed on Instagram. "But don’t worry, I’m recharging and more energised than ever!

"You’ll still catch me bringing the Nitro spirit to your screens, hyping up my fellow Gladiators, and keeping the energy sky-high."

Gladiators will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 18th January.

