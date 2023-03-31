Hunt’s death was announced by Rick Jango, the partner of her sister, on Facebook. The announcement read: "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of the death of my partner's younger sister Bernadette Hunt. Most people will remember her as Falcon From the hit TV Show Gladiators."

Gladiators star Falcon has died at the age of 59, it has been confirmed. The tragic death of the TV legend, whose real name was Bernadette Hunt, came after a battle with cancer.

It continued: "I had the privilege to be in her company a few times & I have to say she was one of the most lovely people I have ever met. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known a the nicest 'Gladiator', always stopping to speak & sign autographs for anyone."

The announcement concluded: "She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost he fight R.I.P. Bernie."

Falcon joined hit TV show Gladiators for its second season in 1993 and remained a core part of the show until 1999. She also appeared on International Gladiators between 1994 and 1995.

