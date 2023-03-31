Gladiators star Falcon has died at the age of 59, it has been confirmed. The tragic death of the TV legend, whose real name was Bernadette Hunt, came after a battle with cancer.

Hunt’s death was announced by Rick Jango, the partner of her sister, on Facebook. The announcement read: "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of the death of my partner's younger sister Bernadette Hunt. Most people will remember her as Falcon From the hit TV Show Gladiators."

It continued: "I had the privilege to be in her company a few times & I have to say she was one of the most lovely people I have ever met. She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known a the nicest 'Gladiator', always stopping to speak & sign autographs for anyone."

The announcement concluded: "She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost he fight R.I.P. Bernie."

Falcon joined hit TV show Gladiators for its second season in 1993 and remained a core part of the show until 1999. She also appeared on International Gladiators between 1994 and 1995.

