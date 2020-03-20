There will be four rounds initially with the top acts moving onto the next round – all you need to do is click the link to read about the act and listen to their song, then vote for your favourites in the poll below.

The top two in each heat will go to our grand final, where you will have the chance to pick your favourite song and winner. Remember, this is who you think should have been crowned champion at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which would have taken place in Rotterdam.

Ready, steady, here’s the second group of songs…

More like this

[Group Two voting closes at 5pm GMT on Saturday 21st March]

GROUP TWO

Click on the links below to hear the song and find out more about the act:

Czech Republic: Benny Cristo – Kemama

North Macedonia – Vasil – YOU

Iceland: Daði & Gagnamagnið – Gagnamagnið (Think About Things)

Ireland: Lesley Roy – Story of My Life

Romania: Roxen – Alcohol You

Estonia: Uku Suviste – What Love Is

Australia: Montaigne – Don’t Break Me

Austria: Vincent Bueno – Alive

Italy: Diodato – Fai rumore

Advertisement

Belgium: Hooverphonic – Release Me

Group three is coming soon!