Being part of the ‘Big Five’ contributors to the European Broadcasting Union, the UK automatically joins Spain, Italy, Germany and France in the final this Saturday 18th May 2019 alongside host Israel.

But every other country? They have to battle it out in two semi-finals (Tuesday 14 and Thursday 16th May, 8pm, BBC4) where 35 nations are whittled down to 20.

So, who made it through to the final? Check out all the results of the semi-finals as they're announced.

And remember, Eurovision only reveals the top 10 nations from each final, NOT how many votes they achieved. This is in order to keep things fairer – and more exciting – for the grand final.

Semi-final one winners

Check the list below to see who made it through to the Eurovision final from the first semi-final:

Semi-final two winners

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019