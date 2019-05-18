Find out everything you need to know about Miki below.

Who is Spain's Eurovision entry Miki?

Miki Nunez is a a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Barcelona. He was plucked from obscurity for Eurovision fame – he had previously toured around Catalonia with his covers band Dalton Bang.

What is Spain's Eurovision song called?

Miki will be performing the energetic pop song La Venda, which was written by Adrià Salas, lead singer of popular Catalan band La Pegatina.

What will Spain’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Amazing, that's what. Miki will perform on and around a giant Wes Anderson-style house set.

What are the odds of Spain winning Eurovision 2019?

Miki is by no means the favourite to win, but is tipped to finish on the left-hand side of the leaderboard in the grand final.

How did Spain do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Not so great. They placed 23rd out of 26, with Amaia y Alfred's passionate performance of Tu Canción proving rather unpopular across the board. Better luck next time...

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019