Seven celebrities took to the ice during yesterday's show, including Siva Kaneswaran , who missed the weekend before due to illness – however, we unfortunately had to roll the credits on one famous face's skating experience.

Lights, camera, action! It was Movie Week over at Dancing on Ice last night, with the remaining line-up bringing blockbusters to the rink as the competition continued on ITV1.

If you missed Sunday's episode, then not to worry – you can catch up with RadioTimes.com's latest Dancing on Ice recap video above.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer become Troy and Gabriella for their High School Musical skate. ITV

The week 6 show saw The Vivienne take to the ice first as Mary Poppins, topping the leaderboard with 36 points – the highest of the competition so far. However, it wasn't long until Carley Stenson started sharing that position after picking up the same score for her routine to Toy Story's You've Got a Friend In Me.

After Corrie's Mollie Gallagher attempted the infamous Headbanger during last week's show, she received 30 points for her Ghostbusters skate this week, and Jayne Torvill said that it wasn't as daring as her previous performance.

As for daring stunts, Joey Essex cartwheeled across the ice and into fourth place, while Nile Wilson slipped down to third place with his Mission: Impossible routine.

Unfortunately, Darren Harriott received the lowest score of the night for his Top Gun number and found himself in the skate-off alongside Siva, whose Elvis performance picked up 32.5 points.

After the two performed again, the judges decided to unanimously save Siva, meaning that Darren became the fifth celebrity to be sent home from the competition.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

